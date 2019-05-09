A 14-year-old boy is accused of taking a car for a joyride after the owner left the keys inside with the engine running.

Deputies say it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Wawa on Cortez Road West in Bradenton.

The driver pulled up to a gas pump, got out of the car and went into the convenience store. When he walked back out, he saw the teen driving his car away.

A Manatee County deputy later spotted the stolen car leaving the Holiday Heights neighborhood. With the help of a sheriff's office helicopter and a K-9 unit, authorities began a short chase. The pursuit lasted less than a minute -- with a top speed of 55 mph before the chopper took over following the stolen car, so deputies on the ground could safely back off.

Deputies say the 14-year-old parked along 21st Street East and tried to run away from them, but he eventually put his hands in the air and surrendered himself.

The teen was taken to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude and driving without a license.

