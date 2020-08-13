x
Homicide investigation causes major delays on State Road 64 eastbound in Bradenton

Bradenton police announced the delays Thursday afternoon.
BRADENTON, Fla. — Drivers in Bradenton should expect heavy delays Thursday on State Road 64.

Police say only one westbound lane is open, as officers investigate a "traffic homicide." The scene is on SR 64 at 52nd Street East.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

