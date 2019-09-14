TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend the largest CBD retailer in the country is holding its annual conference in Westshore. A local woman from Bradenton, Rachel Quinn, was the mastermind behind Your CBD Store idea.

“It all started because I had Crohn’s disease and was looking for a way to feel better. I was willing to try anything and one of my friends recommended I try CBD oil,” Your CBD Store founder Rachel Quinn said. “After taking it for 45 days I noticed significant improvements to my health and I felt that I had to pass that on to others that I knew were suffering.”

She launched her first store in Bradenton in 2018 and just one year later the company now has more than 400 retail outlets.

“It’s growing so fast, we are thankful we can help others with CBD,” Quinn said.

Rachel’s husband, Marcus, is the CEO of Your CBD Store and said he’s seen firsthand numerous examples of CBD helping people with their various health ailments.

“CBD oil gave me my wife back and really my family because the Crohn’s disease that my wife had was so debilitating for such a long time there were some days she couldn’t get out of bed,” Marcus said. “It helped her get back to the life she had before being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.”

By 2020, they expect there to be more than 1,000 Your CBD Stores that will help provide relief and comfort to others. The conference in Tampa ends on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tampa Airport.

