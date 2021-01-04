Breaking and entering: turkey causes damage in Erie County home

A woman trapped the bird into an upstairs bathroom, and it caused quite a bit of damage. Two officers eventually captured the bird and set it free.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A turkey was caught breaking and entering into someone's home in Erie County.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted pictures on their website of the incident from March 23.

They say a woman heard a loud bang and crash from her upstairs bedroom and found a turkey that busted through a glass window.

The woman trapped the bird into an upstairs bathroom, and the bird caused quite a bit of damage. Two officers were eventually able to capture the bird and set it free.