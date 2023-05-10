Battling breast cancer while embracing motherhood

Anne Kiernan is a member of Here for the Girls, a Williamsburg nonprofit improving the lives of women diagnosed with breast cancer under age 51.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Anne Kiernan's breast cancer journey started at a time that should have been one of the happiest of her life.

"I knew that it was something that I should be concerned about for my health, but I just didn't think that it would be in this season of my life," said Kiernan, who described her breast cancer diagnosis as a surprise with a silver lining.

"It was a way that I could show that I can really do hard things," Kiernan explained.

She did admit, however, that the diagnosis didn't entirely catch her off guard because of her family history.

"My mom's mom was diagnosed in 1967, and she was in her 40's," Kiernan said. "Then, my mom was actually diagnosed at age 51."

Still, Kiernan's battle would come with a unique and daunting challenge.

"When I was 37, and I am... about six months pregnant, give or take, I found my own lump."

After getting a biopsy, Kiernan said she received a call from her doctor.

"December 31st, 2020. 'You have cancer,'" Kiernan recalled. "So, all of my cancer treatment was in 2021."

Just a few months into the new year, Kiernan had to juggle giving birth to her son and giving her own life a fighting chance.

"He was born on a Thursday. I had my surgery the following Tuesday."

Despite the whirlwind of emotions she experienced, Kiernan didn't hesitate to do both at the same time.

"That was super important for me to do that and get on a treatment plan from an early stage," Kiernan said as she thought of her son. "I brought him into this world, and I want to give him all of the things and the chances. And I need to do that by being here... I just have to do a bunch of hard things, and then it'll be over."

But Kiernan said she soon learned her journey with breast cancer was just beginning.

Fortunately, right around the time of her diagnosis, she found a group called Here For The Girls. The Williamsburg-based nonprofit improves the lives of women diagnosed with breast cancer under age 51.

"I did two online group sessions and finished them bawling, because I very much was bottling up my feelings at the moment," Kiernan expressed. "And by being able to connect with other women, with other moms... that was just so important and so crucial and kind of pulled strength and pulled thoughtfulness out of me."

Kiernan said the group's women not only helped her embrace two new titles of mother and survivor, but they encouraged her to take this new phase of life one step at a time.

"Can you get through this day? I don't know," Kiernan said. "Can I get through to the next nap time? I think that's something a lot of moms will relate with."

As she came to the realization that life would never be the same, Kiernan said she began to discover new things about herself.

"At the end of 2021, a lot of things had changed," Kiernan said. "But you end up different at the end of a bunch of changes."

As for her most joyous and welcome change-- becoming a mother-- Kiernan said the breast cancer diagnosis only deepened her bond with her baby boy.

"I hope that when my son is old enough to understand what we did, and he looks back on pictures of me bald holding him bald, that he'll know that I did a hard thing," Kiernan said. "And I hope that he gets strength from that. I hope that he feels proud of me. And I feel proud of him every day."

Kiernan is featured in Here for the Girls' 2023 calendar and guide. This year's theme is 'In Her Own Words'-- survivors telling their stories their way and sharing powerful words of advice.

Funds raised by calendar ambassadors support the group.