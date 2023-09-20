x
Breeze Airways offering new $49 nonstop flights from Tampa to Illinois

The new route will run on Mondays and Fridays starting Dec. 4.
Credit: Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways

TAMPA, Florida — Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday that it will now offer nonstop flights from Tampa to Springfield, Illinois. 

The new route will run on Mondays and Fridays starting Dec. 4 and will be available for purchase at the sale price of $49 one-way through Sept. 25 for travel by April 30, 2024, according to a news release. 

Tampa flyers can also purchase discounted one-way or roundtrip flights for 50 percent off between Sept. 5 through March 7, 2024.  The airline, which claims to be the nation's only "Nice Low-Cost Carrier," travels to 17 destinations nonstop. They include:

  • Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Akron-Canton, Ohio
  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Charleston, West Virginia
  • Harford, Connecticut
  • Huntsville, Alabama
  • Louisville, Kentucky
  • Norfolk, Virginia
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Providence, Rhode Island
  • Portland, Maine
  • Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
  • Richmond, Virginia
  • Syracuse, New York

Offerings on Breeze flights vary by levels known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest, with Nicest including two checked bags, priority boarding, 2X2 recliner-style seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze does not charge cancellation or change fees up to 15 minutes prior to takeoff.

