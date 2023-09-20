Breeze Airways offering new $49 nonstop flights from Tampa to Illinois

TAMPA, Florida — Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday that it will now offer nonstop flights from Tampa to Springfield, Illinois.
The new route will run on Mondays and Fridays starting Dec. 4 and will be available for purchase at the sale price of $49 one-way through Sept. 25 for travel by April 30, 2024, according to a news release.
Tampa flyers can also purchase discounted one-way or roundtrip flights for 50 percent off between Sept. 5 through March 7, 2024. The airline, which claims to be the nation's only "Nice Low-Cost Carrier," travels to 17 destinations nonstop. They include:
- Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Akron-Canton, Ohio
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Columbus, Ohio
- Charleston, West Virginia
- Harford, Connecticut
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Portland, Maine
- Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
- Richmond, Virginia
- Syracuse, New York
Offerings on Breeze flights vary by levels known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest, with Nicest including two checked bags, priority boarding, 2X2 recliner-style seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.
Breeze does not charge cancellation or change fees up to 15 minutes prior to takeoff.