Breeze Airways offering new $49 nonstop flights from Tampa to Illinois

The new route will run on Mondays and Fridays starting Dec. 4.

TAMPA, Florida — Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday that it will now offer nonstop flights from Tampa to Springfield, Illinois.

The new route will run on Mondays and Fridays starting Dec. 4 and will be available for purchase at the sale price of $49 one-way through Sept. 25 for travel by April 30, 2024, according to a news release.

Tampa flyers can also purchase discounted one-way or roundtrip flights for 50 percent off between Sept. 5 through March 7, 2024. The airline, which claims to be the nation's only "Nice Low-Cost Carrier," travels to 17 destinations nonstop. They include:

Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas

Akron-Canton, Ohio

Charleston, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Charleston, West Virginia

Harford, Connecticut

Huntsville, Alabama

Louisville, Kentucky

Norfolk, Virginia

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Providence, Rhode Island

Portland, Maine

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Richmond, Virginia

Syracuse, New York

Offerings on Breeze flights vary by levels known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest, with Nicest including two checked bags, priority boarding, 2X2 recliner-style seating, complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.