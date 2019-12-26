LAKELAND, Fla. — A $10,000 reward is now being offered to figure out what happened to a Disney worker who has been missing for two years.

Brian Edward Klecha, 35, was last seen making a transaction on Dec. 27, 2017, at MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale. On Feb. 11, 2018, his Jeep was found abandoned at the Morgan Street exit on State Road 618 in Tampa. Investigators believe it was in a car crash a few days earlier.

"Agents believe Mr. Klecha did not leave or go missing on his own and believe he may have been the victim of domestic or drug abuse," the Florida Department of Law Enforcement wrote in a news release.

On Thursday, FDLE announced it had partnered with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and Klecha's family to offer $10,000 to anyone with information "leading to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved" in his disappearance.

“After two years, we continue to work leads in this case, but we need more information." FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said. "Someone knows what happened to Brian or where he is now, and we won’t stop until we know."

Klecha has ties to Orange, Polk and Hillsborough counties

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit a tip online. Tipsters may remain anonymous.



What other people are reading right now: