He was previously named a person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police have entered the home of Brian Laundrie.

Four officers, including one wearing a North Port Police Department uniform, entered the house around 6:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the agency confirmed investigators are talking to the family.

"North Port Police are currently speaking with the Laundrie Family at their request," police said. "At this time, we are not speaking with Brian."

Laundrie is engaged to 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who vanished while on a cross-country road trip with him. Until now, he has remained silent about her disappearance.

A crowd of people has gathered outside the house. People with loud speakers are chanting “where is gabby” and “you can’t hide forever.”

Officers walked into the home with paper bags.

Police say Laundrie returned to North Port on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 10 days before Petito's family reported her missing as they hadn't seen or heard from her in weeks.

Police went to the Laundrie home on that Saturday to speak with Brian and his family, but were instead handed information for the family's attorney, police said. In a statement, the Laundrie family said, "...On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment."

The counsel for the Laundrie family released a statement late Wednesday evening, saying in part:

"Many people are wondering why Mr. Laundrie would not make a statement or speak with law enforcement in the face of Ms. Petito's absence. In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this, and the warning that "any statement made will be used against you" is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito's disappearance. As such, on the advice of counsel Mr. Laundrie is not speaking on this matter."