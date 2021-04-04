Man stabbed during fight in Brooksville gas station parking lot

Deputies are searching for the people responsible.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed during a fight in the parking lot of a Brooksville gas station, Hernando County Sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies say it happened just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Speedway at 26260 Cortez Boulevard.

Deputies say their investigation shows it all started when two men were arguing inside the convenience store. Deputies say the argument continued outside in the parking lot.

The agency says witnesses told deputies as the two men left the store, the suspected stabber was joined by several friends. Then, detectives say all of them began fighting in the parking lot.

At some point, one man was stabbed and witnesses called 911, the agency said.

When deputies got there, they say the suspected stabber and his friends had already left. They say they found the man who'd been stabbed still in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown, the agency said.

Anyone with information on the suspected stabber and his friends are asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS or submit your tip online here.