ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s official—the brown pelican has been designated the official bird of St. Petersburg.

The bird has already been an unofficial symbol of the city for decades, but Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration made it official January 9, 2020. An outline of the indigenous bird is already on the city’s flag and the city’s official seal.

In a Facebook post, the city of said “After many years of admiring this waterfront native, St. Petersburg City Council unanimously adopted the Brown Pelican as the official City Bird. #SunShinesHere.”

