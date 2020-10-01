ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s official—the brown pelican has been designated the official bird of St. Petersburg.
The bird has already been an unofficial symbol of the city for decades, but Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration made it official January 9, 2020. An outline of the indigenous bird is already on the city’s flag and the city’s official seal.
In a Facebook post, the city of said “After many years of admiring this waterfront native, St. Petersburg City Council unanimously adopted the Brown Pelican as the official City Bird. #SunShinesHere.”
RELATED: Father and daughter duo works to help save koalas in Australia
RELATED: Mayor Rick Kriseman announces increase in paid parental leave for St. Pete city employees
What other people are reading right now:
- Lakeland police officer killed in motorcycle crash on the way to work
- CBS News: US leaders confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet
- FDOT to install suicide prevention barrier on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- House to vote on restraining President Trump's military powers against Iran
- Private fence on Siesta Key beach angering beachgoers
- The first full moon of the year comes with a penumbral lunar eclipse
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter