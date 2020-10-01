PLANT CITY, Fla — Classes are continuing as if nothing is happening, but not far away from Durant High School, firefighters are battling a three-acre brush fire.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and The Florida Forest Service are working together to fight the flames, which are heading away from the school toward the Alafia River in Plant City.

Firefighters are using a helicopter to scoop water from a nearby lake and dump it on the fire.

HCFR says Durant High School is not being evacuated, and students are not being dismissed early.

