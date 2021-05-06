Bucs players introduce new kids to the world— on the same day

The fairy tale year continues for a pair of Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The fairy tale year continues for a pair of Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A Super Bowl ring was nice and all, but nothing can top what linebacker Shaquil Barrett and kicker Ryan Succop experienced last month.

Both players welcomed their new children into the world on the same day. Succop and Barrett posted pictures of their children on social media near the end of April.

Barrett's daughter, Arrayah, and Succop's son, Sawyer, are both the youngest of three in each of their families.