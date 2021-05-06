Bucs players introduce new kids to the world— on the same day

The fairy tale year continues for a pair of Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A Super Bowl ring was nice and all, but nothing can top what linebacker Shaquil Barrett and kicker Ryan Succop experienced last month.
Both players welcomed their new children into the world on the same day. Succop and Barrett posted pictures of their children on social media near the end of April.
Barrett's daughter, Arrayah, and Succop's son, Sawyer, are both the youngest of three in each of their families.
What other people are reading right now:
- League of Women Voters, Black Vaters Matter sues all 67 counties over new election restrictions
- Buying a home in a seller's market? We have tips.
- Gov. Ron DeSantis signs voting restrictions bill into law
- When you should workout after getting COVID-19
- Critics unsure if Facebook's oversight board is a watchdog or distraction
- FHP: Driver charged with DUI after trooper, others injured in I-275 crash
- Gov. Ron DeSantis officially announces $1,000 bonuses for first responders
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter