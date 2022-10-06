x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Buccaneers, Clearwater police host youth training camp

The program was created to encourage school attendance and good grades.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department
Clearwater Police Department partnered with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to host a youth training camp on Oct. 6, 2022, in Clearwater, Florida.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater police partnered with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring something positive and fun for students in the community.

Nearly 100 students participated in a youth training camp on Thursday, the Clearwater Police Department said. It took place at Walter Campbell Park in Clearwater. 

The students, in elementary and middle school, participated in a series of training camp drills put on by Bucs staff. Buccaneers coaches, cheerleaders and the team's mascot, Captain Fear, attended the training camp. 

The students were selected from after-school programs at Clearwater recreation facilities. The program was created to encourage school attendance, good grades and positive behavior, the police department explained.

"Thank you to everyone who participated, but especially our beloved Buccaneers, for helping us make a difference in our community," the police department said in a Facebook post. 

The students had to meet certain criteria in order to be eligible for the camp and other Bucs-related fun later in the football season. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Deputy recovering after being stabbed multiple times by teen in Babcock Ranch, sheriff says

Before You Leave, Check This Out