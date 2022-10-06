Buccaneers, Clearwater police host youth training camp

The program was created to encourage school attendance and good grades.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater police partnered with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring something positive and fun for students in the community.

Nearly 100 students participated in a youth training camp on Thursday, the Clearwater Police Department said. It took place at Walter Campbell Park in Clearwater.

The students, in elementary and middle school, participated in a series of training camp drills put on by Bucs staff. Buccaneers coaches, cheerleaders and the team's mascot, Captain Fear, attended the training camp.

The students were selected from after-school programs at Clearwater recreation facilities. The program was created to encourage school attendance, good grades and positive behavior, the police department explained.

"Thank you to everyone who participated, but especially our beloved Buccaneers, for helping us make a difference in our community," the police department said in a Facebook post.

Everyone’s having a blast at the @Buccaneers training camp at Walter Campbell Park this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/vddiJVe10A — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) October 6, 2022