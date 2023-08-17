Want to be paid $1,000 to review Buc-ee's snacks? Here's how to apply to be a Bud-ee.

A company is looking for one hungry traveler to taste-test 25 popular foods from Texas' most beloved roadside stop.

TEXAS, USA — Calling all Buc-ee's fanatics! Boy, do we have the dream job for you.

If you frequent the Texas staple, and love their snacks, why not get paid to review them?

FinanceBuzz is looking for the "ultimate road-trip warrior" to taste and rate iconic snacks from Buc-ee’s. They'll be picking one "Buc-ee's Bud-ee," who will be tasked with taste testing 25 of their popular foods. The selected Buc-ee's Bud-ee will be paid $1,000 for their efforts, plus $250 to cover the cost of snacks and merch.

To be eligible, you must live near (or be willing to travel to) a Buc-ee’s location, and be willing to try almost any snack they offer. Some of the items they’ll have you sample include:

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets

Sweet and savory kolaches

Hippo tacos

Barbecue sandwiches

Buc-ee’s Lemon Crisps

Homemade fudge

Buc-ee’s Gummi Bears

Banana pudding

Biscuits and gravy

Back in May, Buc-ee's staple snack, the Beaver Nuggets, were named Texas' best snack by Food and Wine magazine. Food & Wine called them "deliciously evil" and "not for the faint-of-teeth."

FinanceBuzz will give you a shopping list (with some blank spaces, as well, for you to choose) and ask you to document your experience through written product reviews and photographs. These notes will be used as a basis for an upcoming FinanceBuzz story.

To apply to be Buc-ee's Bud-ee, click here. Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 11. The winner will be chosen the following week on Sept. 18.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older.