A company led by a co-owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has purchased one of St. Petersburg's most iconic hotels.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal says SCG Hospitality LL, which is led by Bucs chairman Bryan Glazer, has purchased the Vinoy Renaissance and Resort & Golf Club.

SCG said Wednesday that it has acquired the 362-room hotel and 18-hole golf course but did not disclose a purchase price.

For more, read the Business Journal report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP