Bucs make roster moves, Sean Murphy-Bunting put on IR

Safety Andrew Adams was also moved to active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA, Fla. — In a handful of roster moves Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upgraded players from its practice squad and placed a couple on Injured Reserved.

Most notably, the Bucs placed starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on IR following a dislocated elbow in the first quarter of the Buccaneers' win against the Cowboys. The Bucs pulled out their 31-29 win in the final seconds of the game.

The team says X-rays taken at the stadium came back negative, making it a wait-and-see situation on how long Murphy-Bunting will be out. Under the IR placement, he will miss a minimum of three games before being eligible to return to the active roster.

As a result, the Buccaneers signed safety Andrew Adams who is in his fourth season with the team, after joining the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency during the offseason.

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting will miss at least three games, as he and LS Zach Triner were moved to IR.



In addition, we've promoted S Andrew Adams to the active roster & signed CB Pierre Desir and S Chris Cooper to the practice squad. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 13, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also signed Jaguars long snapper Carson Tinker to the team's active roster. He is replacing long snapper Zach Triner who was placed on IR after suffering a hand injury in the season opener last Thursday.

Strengthening the secondary, the Buccaneers also signed cornerback Pierre Desir and safety Chris Cooper to their practice squad. Cooper spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Bucs before being waived on Sept. 10.