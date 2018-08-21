TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hosting an event catered to their female fan base.

The Women of Red Evening at Training Camp, presented by Florida Hospital, will give fans an up-close look at what the players do to get ready for the season. Held at the team's brand new indoor practice facility, attendees will get the opportunity to attend a "chalk talk" with Buccaneers' General Manager, Jason Licht and watch a private team walkthrough.

There will also be the opportunity to get on the field to run through some of the same drills used by Buccaneers players.

The Evening at Training Camp, will also feature food, cocktails, music and interactive Buccaneers exhibits. Attendees will get the chance to meet some of the players after practice.

This is one of several "Women of Red" events planned throughout the season. Women of Red is a female-focused fan club designed to promote comradery and community with women football fans.

The Evening at Training Camp is being held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the indoor practice facility at One Buccaneer Place. Tickets are $10 for season pass members and $20 for the general public. The schedule is as follows:

4:30 p.m. Parking Lots Open

5:00 p.m. Event Begins

6:45 p.m. Chalk Talk Begins

7:15 p.m. Exclusive Buccaneers Walk Through

