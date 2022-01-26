Building trust between police and the community in St. Petersburg

The department and community are taking part in special training to come up with an action plan.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A huge effort is underway in St. Petersburg as police, the community and youth take part in engagement training sessions.

Representatives from Bethune-Cookman University's Center for Law and Social Justice are leading the sessions.

This week, officers are taking part. Last week, leadership with the St. Pete Police Department had their sessions and next week there will be various meetings with neighbors, community stakeholders and youth across the city.

The department says the goal is to “critically assess past and present perceptions and attitudes of law enforcement and community residents towards each other, identify strategies to create positive interactions and learn strategies to decrease cultural misunderstandings.”



Dr. Randy Nelson from Bethune-Cookman says after all groups go through the sessions, they’ll meet together to come up with an action plan.

“What is it that we can do individually, as community stakeholders, as law enforcement professionals, as youth? And then what is it that we can do collectively and put it in writing, document. And then be able to measure that. Some sound recommendations that we can measure and come back a year later and say where are we?” he said.

Dr. Nelson credited Chief Anthony Holloway for doing the training now when there has not been an incident. He says after incidents between police and the community it is much harder to get all involved in these sessions.