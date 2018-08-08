The Florida State Attorney's Office has released the redacted video of Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz's statement to law enforcement.

In late July, a Broward County judge ordered parts of what Cruz said to be released while excluding the "substance" of what officials say is his videotaped confession.

Earlier this week, a redacted transcript of the videotaped interview was made public.

Cruz's public defender had asked the entire statement to be kept from the public, saying it could influence a jury's decision. But, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said the defense didn't present enough evidence to suggest releasing the non-confession portions of Cruz's statement would prevent a fair trial.

Investigators interviewed Cruz for 13 hours, so even the redacted video will take time to download and post. 10News is currently processing the video and will provide updates. In the meantime, read the redacted transcript here.

