TAMPA, Fla.- Busch Gardens and SeaWorld are running a flash sale on single-day tickets and annual passes that can save you up to $60.
For its Salute to Summer sale, roller coaster king Busch Gardens has single-day tickets for $45 with the ability to add water park Adventure Island for just $10.
For its annual Fun Card, which includes unlimited admission to Busch Gardens through Dec. 31, you can grab a pass for $59.
SeaWorld’s Summer Kickoff flash sale includes single-day tickets for $45, annual passes for $9.93 a month and SeaWorld + Aquatica passes for $11.92 a month. Adding water park Aquatica also adds only $10 to a single-day ticket.
The sale ends Sunday and single day tickets have to be used by July 1.
Here are the tickets on sale this week:
Busch Gardens
$45 single-day ticket ($60 savings)
$29 single-day ticket ($31 savings)
$55 single day with Adventure Island
$59 Busch Gardens Fun Card ($45 savings)
SeaWorld
$45 single day ticket ($56 savings)
$55 single day with Aquatica
$119 SeaWorld annual pass ($56 savings)
$143 SeaWorld and Aquatica annual pass ($57 savings)
