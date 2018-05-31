TAMPA, Fla.- Busch Gardens and SeaWorld are running a flash sale on single-day tickets and annual passes that can save you up to $60.

For its Salute to Summer sale, roller coaster king Busch Gardens has single-day tickets for $45 with the ability to add water park Adventure Island for just $10.

For its annual Fun Card, which includes unlimited admission to Busch Gardens through Dec. 31, you can grab a pass for $59.

SeaWorld’s Summer Kickoff flash sale includes single-day tickets for $45, annual passes for $9.93 a month and SeaWorld + Aquatica passes for $11.92 a month. Adding water park Aquatica also adds only $10 to a single-day ticket.

The sale ends Sunday and single day tickets have to be used by July 1.

Related: Veterans and their families get in free to Busch Gardens, SeaWorld

Previous: Busch Gardens extends hours, giving out free beer

Here are the tickets on sale this week:

Busch Gardens

$45 single-day ticket ($60 savings)

$29 single-day ticket ($31 savings)

$55 single day with Adventure Island

$59 Busch Gardens Fun Card ($45 savings)

buschgardens.com

SeaWorld

$45 single day ticket ($56 savings)

$55 single day with Aquatica

$119 SeaWorld annual pass ($56 savings)

$143 SeaWorld and Aquatica annual pass ($57 savings)

seaworld.com

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed

© 2018 WTSP