'Busch Gardens Bier Fest' kicks off September 12

TAMPA, Fla. — It's that time again! By a show of hands... Who's ready to cool down with a cold one in this Florida heat?
Once again, Busch Gardens is hosting its 'Bier Fest' that runs September 12 through November 15. Craft beer will be available from local breweries, breweries across the country, even the world.
There will be "NEW brew-inspired dishes featuring fall flavors from 16 culinary cabins at one of Florida’s most spacious outdoor theme parks", according to the company's website.
"In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for guests to enjoy Bier Fest. From local craft brews to interesting international delights and unique snacks and meals, park guests can explore new and returning Bier Fest cabins throughout the physically distant, open-air festival area."
Busch Gardens says safety is its priority.
Employees and guests will have their temperatures taken when they get there. Face covering are required and signs throughout the park remind guests to stay socially distant. You can find more on the park's safety commitments here.
You can find more information on Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's website.
