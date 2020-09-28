Busch Gardens' cheetah cubs get taste of the Stanley Cup with icy treat

The Lightning plays Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night. The team is one win away from hoisting the trophy.

It’s so close, we can almost taste it.

Well, these cheetah cubs at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay definitely can.

As Tampa Bay cheers on the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, 11-month-old cheetah cubs Chase and Dash were given a hockey-inspired ice sculpture to get a little victory taste for themselves.

And, what does a Stanley Cup trophy made for a cheetah taste like? Chicken and beef broth, of course.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shared a clip of these two cubs enjoying every swallow.

