Busch Gardens' Food & Wine Festival is back

The event will be open to guests every weekend from Feb. 20 to April 25 with limited capacity and enhanced health and safety measures.

TAMPA, Fla — After a year where we haven't been able to travel much, Busch Gardens is brining flavors from all over the world right here to Tampa Bay.

The fan-favorite Food & Wine Festival is back this year with even more to love!

Starting Saturday Feb. 20, guests are invited to try hundred of tasty foods and more than 80 different, wines, brews, and cocktails.

Experience twists on classic favorites like five-spice duck lettuce wraps, slowly smoked beef brisket pub chips, and señorita sangria cupcakes.

The park already has strict health and safety measures including increased sanitation, temperature checks, and mask requirements. But the festival will be ramping up the precautions even more with limited capacity to allow for open space and safe physical distancing.

The Food & Wine Festival will also feature live music throughout March and April from big names to local favorites, which will be announced soon.

In addition to normal park passes, guests can purchase sample lanyards starting at $34.99 to try sample-sized dishes and drink pairings at each festival cabin.

The Food & Wine Festival runs every weekend from Feb. 20 to April 25. For more information on admission to the festival visit the Busch Gardens website.