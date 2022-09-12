Busch Gardens' Iron Gwazi wins Best New Roller Coaster at Golden Ticket Awards

The coaster also ranked in the top five steel roller coasters in the world, the amusement park announced.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Iron Gwazi roller coaster at Busch Gardens in Tampa may be less than one year old, but it's already set the bar high as the ride won Best New Roller Coaster at the Golden Ticket Awards this year.

The prestigious Golden Ticket Award ceremony took place over the weekend on Sept. 10. The ceremony is "designed to recognize excellence in the theme park industry." Awards given out include Best New Attraction, Best New Water Park Attraction, Best Rides and more.

The winning criteria come from a variety of "hundreds of experienced industry individuals, along with industry journalists and ride suppliers" that vote for the best in each category.

Iron Gwazi is the tallest coaster in North America and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world, Busch Gardens said in a news release. In addition to winning Best New Roller Coaster, Iron Gwazi also ranked top five steel roller coasters in the world. The coaster only made its debut in March 2022.

“On behalf of all our ambassadors and enthusiasts around the world, it’s an honor to be present at this year’s Golden Ticket Awards Ceremony and accept the award for Best New Roller Coaster,” Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Park President Neal Thurman said in a statement. “Iron Gwazi is the thrill of a lifetime. If you have not yet experienced the rush of Iron Gwazi, I hope you can join us at the park during Howl-O-Scream this fall or our family favorite event, Christmas Town.”