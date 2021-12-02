x
Busch Gardens, Adventure Island look to hire more than 500 people for seasonal jobs

Positions people would be working would be park operations, food services, merchandise, lifeguards and more.

TAMPA, Fla — If you're in the Tampa Bay area and are looking for a seasonal job at a theme park, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are hiring!

The theme parks are looking to bring on more than 500 seasonal employees as soon as possible. Positions people would be working would be park operations, food services, merchandise, lifeguards and more.  

Some of the perks include free admission for team members and discounts at parks, free guest tickets and flexible scheduling to name a few. 

More information on how to apply can be found here.

