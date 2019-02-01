TAMPA, Fla. — It could pay off to have a kid, at least, for admission to Busch Gardens.

The theme park announced a free "Preschool Card" valid for unlimited admission through the end of 2019 for kids ages 5 and under to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

People must register online, and it's available to Florida residents only.

The card only is available for a limited time.

Also offered is a buy one, get one "Fun Card" for unlimited admission in 2019 to the two parks. It costs $104.99 but includes several blockout dates during the most post popular times of year.

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica also are offering a "Preschool Card" deal on its website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.