TAMPA, Fla. — SeaWorld and Busch Gardens will host a joint news conference Thursday morning to announce new experiences coming to the Florida parks.

Both the announcements at the parks in Orlando and Tampa will include new details about the future of SeaWorld and Busch Gardens.

At Busch Gardens, the park will also host a hard hat tour at the site of the new roller coaster coming next year where Gwazi use to stand. SeaWorld also announced a new ride coming in 2020 and will show off a ride element at the news conference.

Busch Gardens in Tampa opened its newest roller coaster Tigris in April. The more than 1,800-foot long coaster is the eighth thrill ride at the park and strengthened Busch Gardens' nickname as Florida's roller coaster king.

Busch Gardens also celebrates its 20th year of Howl-O-Scream this year. The Tampa fright fest runs select nights Sept. 20 through Nov. 2.

Back in June, SeaWorld teased a new roller coaster coming to its Orlando park. The ride is bound to have some sort of arctic theme as the park said it wanted to #BreakTheIce with the news.

SeaWorld also said it'll be the park's sixth coaster "to take flight" with "predatory" heights and "plunging" thrills.

The ride is set to open sometime in 2020.

