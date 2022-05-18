Busch Gardens debuts 'Summer Celebration' beginning Memorial Day weekend

Guests will be able to enjoy extended hours, live entertainment and fireworks shows from May 27 through Aug. 7.

TAMPA, Fla. — Spring is just getting started but the summer is already looking a lot brighter at Busch Gardens as the amusement park announced its all-new Summer Celebration.

The fun begins Memorial Day week and includes extended park hours, live entertainment and fireworks from May 27 through Aug. 7., according to a news release from Busch Gardens. Guests can look forward to block party plazas with DJs nightly and an after-dark experience on some rollercoasters like "Iron Gwazi."

Also, free beer is back for guests 21 and over. Starting May 31, guests can enjoy complimentary beer samples on the house at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks. It lasts until Aug. 7.

"The award-winning 'Turn It Up!' will resume daily operations in the Moroccan Palace Theater," the park said. In addition to attractions coming back to Busch Gardens, the Moroccan Delights ice cream parlor will also reopen with a new look to beat the heat with sweet ice cream desserts.

During Summer Celebration, the park will feature different entertainment throughout the day, such as the return of "Cirque Electric," and "Gwazi Beats." The shows feature drums, dancers, stilt-walkers and music.

For those who enjoy a rollercoaster after dark, from Friday through Sunday Busch Gardens will light up each night to celebrate the thrilling day. The "Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular" will take place on the Festival Field at 9:15 p.m. from May 27 through Aug. 7, including extra presentations on May 30 for Memorial Day and July 4 for Independence Day.

Annual passes at Busch Gardens start at $14.75 per month and pass members are able to enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like exclusive access to the Pass Member Lounge scheduled to open later this summer.