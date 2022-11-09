Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to close Thursday in preparation for Nicole

Precautions are in place following the park's comprehensive weather preparedness plan to make sure the animals and ambassadors are safe.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area continues its preparations for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has decided to close on Thursday.

In a news release Wednesday, the park says the decision was made to close to "ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests, and animals" after receiving the latest route of Nicole.

UPDATE: Busch Gardens will be closed Thursday, November 10. For additional details, please visit: https://t.co/7AANDx2pHl pic.twitter.com/bqVMF0jCJ7 — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) November 9, 2022

Precautions are in place following the park's comprehensive weather preparedness plan to make sure the animals and ambassadors are safe.

Walt Disney World also decided to close its theme parks Thursday with phased closure starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The parks will remain closed potentially through Thursday morning. Officials say the parks will likely not reopen at their regularly scheduled time on Thursday.

Here's a breakdown of closures ahead of Nicole:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. with last dining reservations at 5 p.m.

Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. with last dining reservations at 5 p.m. Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. with last dining reservations at 6 p.m.

Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. with last dining reservations at 6 p.m. Magic Kingdom Park: Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m. EPCOT: Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

Closing Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will temporarily close on Thursday, Nov. 10. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed.)

will temporarily close on Thursday, Nov. 10. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed.) Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will close early Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. and will remain temporarily closed on Thursday, Nov. 10.