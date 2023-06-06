Police: Man who jumped into Busch Gardens alligator enclosure arrested

He faces charges including burglary, theft of services and trespassing.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 20-year-old who reportedly jumped into an alligator enclosure last week at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has been arrested, Tampa police said in a news release.

Police said on June 1, Jacob Pursifull jumped over a fence to "unlawfully" get into Busch Gardens. After getting into the theme park, he and two friends made their way to the alligator enclosure.

Pursifull then reportedly got into the gator enclosure while one of his friends filmed the stunt. The video quickly made its rounds across the internet.

Investigators worked to track down who was in the video, eventually leading them to identify Pursifull, police explained. A warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was found on Commerce Palms Drive.