Hillsborough County endorses Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's plan to reopen

Since the business operations are located in Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor's endorsement will also be required. It's unclear if she's given her approval.

Hillsborough County has endorsed Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island's plan to reopen soon.

The theme parks were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, SeaWorld Entertainment, which owns Busch Gardens got the green-light from Orange County to reopen its Orlando parks. The plan now awaits final approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Now, 10 Tampa Bay has learned the Tampa area parks have gotten similar green-lights from Hillsborough County and are also awaiting the governor's final approval. Busch Gardens will also require a thumbs up from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The Orlando parks are targeting a June 10 reopening date for employee appreciation day and then a June 11 public reopening. In documents obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens did not indicate an exact reopening date in Tampa. But, it is likely to fall around the same time as the SeaWorld date.

When guests return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island, they will notice many changes. People will be required to wear face masks, and some rides are even being altered to have fewer seats.

Guests and staff members will be required to pass temperature checks before entering the parks.