TAMPA, Fla. — Three charter buses carrying people to the Gasparilla parade Saturday were involved in a crash before the event, sending three people to the hospital, including former Tampa Bay Lightning star Vincent Lecavalier.

The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. on the Selmon Expressway at mile marker 5 when the lead bus slowed to exit the expressway. The bus behind it didn't slow down and struck the first bus from the rear. Then the bus behind the second bus didn't slow down, striking it from the rear.

When Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived, there were 50 to 60 people walking around the scene. Tampa police told troopers some passengers had already left the scene on foot or had gotten rides from other vehicles to get to the parade.

Two buses arrived to carry the rest of the passengers to the parade.

Three people, including Lecavalier, 38, were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with minor injuries, while three others were checked out for possible injuries.

Two drivers -- Dennis Ball, 72, and Carol Ann Newbauer, 63 -- were cited for careless driving.

The parade was delayed about 15 minutes because of the crash.

Lecavalier scored 949 points and won the Stanley Cup during a career that began with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who made him the No. 1 pick in the 1998 draft.

RELATED: Former Lightning star Vincent Lecavalier announces retirement

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.