500-pound black bear breaks into another South Lake Tahoe home

The black bear has broken into at least 28 homes across the Tahoe Keys in seven months. Police posted about another visit from "Hank the Tank" on Friday.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Editor's Note: The video attached to the story is a home video from September 2021.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife say a 500-pound black bear roaming the neighborhoods of Tahoe Keys in South Lake Tahoe has led to more than 100 police responses and dozens of break-ins.

On Friday, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department posted to Facebook announcing another visit from "Hank the Tank."

Officers were called to a home along Catalina Drive Friday morning after reports of Hank surfaced. Officers scared the bear enough that it left the home out of the backdoor. Officers stayed in the area to insure Hank didn't break into any other homes.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has launched an effort to trap the male bear, describing it as a "conflict bear" based on the department's Black Bear Policy. While the department plans on capturing the bear, the agency is still evaluating the possibility of finding a new home for the bear ― or cutting its life short.

“Adult bears may be poor candidates for placement due to the chronic stress of adjusting to captivity after living in only wild conditions," the California Department of Fish and Wildlife policy on black bears says.

At least 33 recent cases of extensive property damage and forceful entry of at least 28 homes in the Tahoe Keys community gave the Department of Fish and Wildlife enough cause to track down the black bear they say is responsible. Department officials also blamed residents in a statement released Thursday, saying the bear's dependence on humans could have been avoided by proper storage of food and garbage near bear habitats.

What happens when the bear is found?

Once found and accurately identified, the bear will be held until a decision is made as to whether to move the bear to a different area, or end its life. Placement of adult black bears can significantly strain their mental health, department officials said on Thursday, and necessary state and federal permits are required to receive the bear.