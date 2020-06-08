California ups early inmate release estimate amid objections

Earlier releases are causing unease as probation offiers and community organizations scramle to provide services for inmates who may pose a health risk.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California state prison officials say as many as 17,600 inmates may be released early due to the coronavirus.

That's 70% more than previously estimated and a total that victims and police say includes dangerous criminals who should stay locked up.

The earlier releases also are causing consternation as probation officers and community organizations scramble to provide housing, transportation and other services for inmates who may pose a public health risk because several hundred have been paroled while still contagious.

Officials have been under intense pressure to free more inmates, though officials say Corrections Secretary Ralph Diaz is likely to block some of the earlier releases.

For more information, click here.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

► FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: