From allegations against Bill Cosby to Brett Kavanaugh, the wave of sexual misconduct accusations is triggering some survivors.

Counseling centers and hotlines for sexual abuse survivors say they are hearing from people who feel like they’ve been traumatized again.

They say the constant barrage of news on television, radio, social media and in everyday conversations can cause survivors to relive their own experiences.

At the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, crisis counselors say callers are telling them they feel angry or anxious. It’s not just from hearing accounts from other survivors -- but because of the backlash including “victim-shaming.”

Crisis counselors say it’s important that survivors of sexual assault reach out for support if they feel triggered.

Talk to someone who is safe or call the crisis hotline.

211 is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

You can call from anywhere and a counselor will answer, listen and talk with you.

Counselors say it’s also important to focus on self-care.

Take a break from social media and television and do something else you enjoy.

If you’re in a conversation and it comes up, you can say you don’t want to talk about it, change the subject or just walk away.

If you haven’t experienced sexual assault, remember you could be talking to someone who has.

One in four women and one in six men experience some form of sexual assault.

When you're posting on social media or sharing your opinion with others, be mindful that it's not just political. For many, this is extremely personal.

What you say could be hurtful and even trigger memories and emotions.

