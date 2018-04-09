LARGO, Fla. - The I Like it Hot! Festival is returning for its 18th year. The self-proclaimed largest gourmet hot sauce festival in Florida is a family friendly event featuring spicy food, lots of hot sauce and some friendly competition.

There will be a jalapeno pepper eating contest, hot wing eating contest and a spicy lolly lick-a-thon where competitors try to eat a spicy lollipop, without biting it, or taking it out of their mouth.

There will also be amateur salsa, BBQ sauce and hot sauce competitions.

The I Like it Hot! Festival is September 8 and 9, at Minnreg Hall in Largo, Fl.

Tickets are $5 for adults while children 12 and under are free.

