Cancer survivor inspired by Miles for Moffitt

After recovering from thyroid cancer, Nicole Couch ran in last year’s Miles for Moffitt. For Couch, it was proof that she was stronger than she ever thought.

PARRISH, Fla. — For Nicole Couch, running has been a path forward.

After treatment for thyroid cancer left her with nerve-damage in her arm and shoulder, Couch admits she was full of doubts.

“At first, I didn’t think I was going to make it through. I didn’t think I was going to ever recover, ever be myself again,” Couch said.

But running has helped Couch find her inner warrior. She started with a fun run at Disney World and worked her way up to the 10K at the 2019 Miles for Moffitt.

The sight of thousands of people gathered together to fight cancer and celebrate survivors gave her goosebumps. And after completing the race, Couch knew she was back.

“I felt strong, I felt alive again," she said.

This year, it's a virtual event on Oct. 24.

