Candace Parker’s brother celebrates WNBA championship from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Candace Parker is one of the most successful female athletes. Period.

This week, the WNBA star added yet another title to her name as her older brother cheered her on from the Tampa Bay area.

“She deserves it, and [I’m] just extremely, extremely proud of her,” said Marcus Parker. “After all that the country has gone through, to go back home and win in front of friends and family was just amazing.”

The now two-time WNBA champion just led the Chicago Sky to its first title and has shaped the narrative of what it means to be a woman dominating sports.

“When Candace was my daughter's age, there wasn't a professional league for her in the States,” said Marcus.

The gender disparity in sports is part of what Marcus says inspired him to do his own part to level the playing field.

A radiologist by day, the proud “girl dad” has also taken on coaching over the years so young girls know anything is possible.

His oldest daughter, Naomi, is already making a name for herself in local sports at Berkeley Prep.

"I'm excited for her and seeing her develop and progress, but not a lot of pressure. I don't want her to feel like success means approaching what Candace has done,” said Marcus. “I think that for me, basketball wasn't what I ultimately did, but I think that it helps prepare you in life for a lot of different challenges so I think for her.”

No matter the path, one thing is true: Candace’s standard of excellence can inspire just about anyone to take aim and follow through with their goals.