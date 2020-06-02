BRANDON, Fla. — A person was caught shoplifting Wednesday afternoon at Bass Pro Shops in Brandon, and deputies say they also took an adorable accomplice into custody.
A tiny puppy was with the person who was charged with petit theft and possession of methamphetamine. Deputies took care of the puppy, before handing him over to Hillsborough County Animal Services.
Deputies say volunteers there will take care of him until his owner bonds out of jail, but the shelter’s website has the puppy listed as “pre-adoptable.”
