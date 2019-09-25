TAMPA, Fla. — The shell of the CapTrust building at Ashley Drive and Brorein Street will be demolished starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The full demolition and excavation could take more than a month. This will make way for a 53-story mixed-use condo tower called Riverwalk Place.

Demolition was slated for July but was delayed so developers could work with the City of Tampa on traffic closures and proper permitting.

Traffic will be impacted downtown for weeks. Developers of the project provided these closures:

Southbound Ashley Drive traffic will be routed east onto Whiting Street and then to Tampa Street to proceed south.

Northbound Ashley Drive traffic will be routed one block east to Franklin Street to proceed north.

Pedestrians on the Riverwalk will be similarly re-routed during weekdays, though the Riverwalk may be opened nights and weekends when safety allows.

Once demolition is finished, it's unclear when construction on Riverwalk Place will actually begin.

