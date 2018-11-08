A family escaped unharmed after their car caught fire on the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Saturday, Clearwater police say.

The family of four -- two adults and two children -- were in the 2008 Chrysler Sebring when it caught fire about 5:41 p.m. about a mile west of the county line, police said. All escaped unharmed.

Traffic in the causeway's westbound lanes has been reduced to one lane as the scene is cleared.

