'Avoid the area': Car crash blocks lanes on Tamiami Trail in Bradenton

Bradenton Police say the crash happened at 18th Avenue West and 14th Street West.

BRADENTON, Fla — Police in Bradenton are responding to a car crash on Tamiami Trail Saturday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., police said in a tweet that they were at the scene of a crash at 18th Avenue West and 14th Street West, which turns into Tamiami Trail a few blocks down.

At this time, southbound lanes that area are blocked, according to authorities. They are asking for drivers to avoid the area if possible and watch out for officers if you are driving near the accident.