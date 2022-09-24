Car crashes into Brandon Chuck E. Cheese while shooting occurred outside

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said four people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.

BRANDON, Fla. — A fight led to shots being fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Brandon Saturday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports.

The sheriff's office said while the flight took place a car crashed into the building of the children's arcade and restaurant as well.

At around 5 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple reports of gunfire on Brandon Boulevard near Chuck E. Cheese. Once detectives arrived, they learned that a fight took place inside the building.

"A private security guard inside of the facility relocated the crowd involved in the altercation outside into the parking lot," the sheriff's office said.

While they were being escorted outside, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a woman brandished a gun inside the lobby of Chuck E. Cheese. That's when the security guard reportedly tried to remove the gun from the woman.

The woman lost possession of the gun outside of Chuck E. Cheese, the sheriff's office said, and another woman picked it up and "shot at least one round into the air."

The sheriff's office was unable to locate any shooting victims.

The woman who fired the gun lost possession of the gun and a third woman picked up and placed it inside a light gray Chevrolet Traverse, deputies report. At this time, all three women are in custody with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and there is not public threat.

The sheriff's office said a male suspect was also taken into custody for his involvement in the altercation.

All while the fight was happening, the sheriff's office said an Audi crashed into the Chuck E. Cheese building. Two women and a child were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital. At this time, detectives are not sure if he had any involvement in the initial fight.