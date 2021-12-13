Driver airlifted to hospital after major crash in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Emergency crews responded to a serious crash with injuries early Monday afternoon in North Port.
It happened near the intersection of Price Boulevard and Yorkshire Boulevard.
Police said one driver was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash or how many people were involved.
Price Boulevard was temporarily blocked off in the area. Officers are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.