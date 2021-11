The sheriff's office asks drivers to avoid the area.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Drivers in Oldsmar, Fla. might run into some traffic Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-car crash at Forest Lakes Boulevard and Tampa Road.

Eastbound lanes of Tampa Road are shut down in the area, authorities say.

The sheriff's office is asking drivers to avoid the area. They have not released information on the driver's conditions at this time.