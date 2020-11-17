Car crashes into wall of UPS Store in Pinellas Park

There were no serious injuries reported.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Fire Department crews responded Tuesday morning to a car that crashed into the side wall of a UPS store.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the UPS Store on 49th Street.

Pinellas Park police said there was minor damage to the building, but no one inside the store was hurt. The driver, a 52-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officers said the man was going to the store and the car, a red sedan, had a mechanical failure.

