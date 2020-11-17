Car crashes into wall of UPS Store in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Fire Department crews responded Tuesday morning to a car that crashed into the side wall of a UPS store.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the UPS Store on 49th Street.
Pinellas Park police said there was minor damage to the building, but no one inside the store was hurt. The driver, a 52-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Officers said the man was going to the store and the car, a red sedan, had a mechanical failure.
- COVID-19 latest: Florida reports 41 more deaths, adds 4,663 cases
- SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience docks at the ISS
- Newly hired Florida TV reporter killed in motorcycle crash
- Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
- Gunman wanted after mother of 2 gets shot in St. Pete, police say
- Hurricane Iota rapidly weakens as it moves inland
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter