ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A driver was killed Tuesday afternoon when their car crashed into a Lemay home.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kingston Drive and Telegraph Road. The car could be seen lying upside down in the wreckage of the home's front wall.

The St. Louis County Police Department said a vehicle was traveling northbound on Kingston Drive toward Telegraph Road at an "extremely high rate of speed," veered off the roadway, hit an embankment, and went airborne.

The vehicle crashed into a home, causing significant damage. A second home was also damaged.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police have not released the driver's identity as of Tuesday evening.

"This only happens in the movies," Diane Wentzel said.

She rushed to the scene to see about her adult son.

"I wasn't sure how bad it was and when I got here and saw how bad it was I was like, I guess they'll be staying with us tonight," she said.

The family says the car crashed into the home as a 2 to 3-year-old was sitting on a bed in the bedroom. The impact pushed the bed into the wall so the child was not hit.

"Could've totally hit him, yes. Missed him by inches," Derek Wentzel said.

He says the child belongs to his friends who were visiting the home. They were inside as well as his girlfriend. He's saddened to hear the driver died.

"I just hope she didn't even know what was happening as it happened," Diane said.

Now her son is trying to salvage what he can and return to some type of normal.

"They said we may not be able to enter our home at all. It may be a total loss," he added.

The St. Louis County Police Department said that accident reconstruction investigators have been called to the scene.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.

A neighbor shared doorbell camera footage that captured the moment the car went airborne and crashed into the house at a high rate of speed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.