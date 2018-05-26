A car crashed into a Pinellas Park check-cashing business Friday afternoon, destroying the business' front window, police said.

According to police, about 4:30 p.m., a 2007 Hyundai Accent driven by Scott Richard Cogan, 60, of Pinellas Park, was trying to park in front of Speedy Check Cashing, 8560 49th St. N., when the driver hit the gas. The car went up onto the curb and into the building.

Cogan then backed up and tried to drive away, but a witness was able to stop him, police said.

Cogan was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but police say he did not appear to be injured.

Because of signs of impairment, a DUI investigation has been started. Police said charges are pending and will be based on toxicology results.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP