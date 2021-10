No one was seriously hurt inside the home.

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver is on the run after crashing their car into a Tampa home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff Office says.

It happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 8900 block on Spruce Lane in Tampa.

No one was seriously hurt inside the home, deputies say.

The driver of the car left the scene and has not been found, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say their investigation continues.