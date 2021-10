Police say the man is in serious condition.

LARGO, Fla. — One person is recovering in the hospital after a car crashed into a pedestrian Wednesday evening in Largo.

According to police, three people were crossing the street near the 8700 block of Ulmerton Road. Authorities say they were not using the crosswalk.

That's when police say a car struck one of them. The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to police.